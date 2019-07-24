The Cubs have the worst road record in the National League and badly needed a win in Wednesday's series finale with the Giants.

They got a 4-1 win in San Francisco, however, they lost two of their most important players in the span of a couple minutes.

Anthony Rizzo was ejected after striking out to end the fifth inning and while he and Joe Maddon were pleading their case, Kris Bryant was also replaced at third base by David Bote.

The Cubs later announced Bryant was dealing with right knee soreness. Maddon told reporters that he didn't know the severity of the injury. He also said he thinks it is more of a cumulative injury than something that happened on one specific incident.

"KB told me it was bothering him," Maddon said. "I was watching him up to the plate. I could see it was bothering him just walking up to the plate. That's right before he hit the home run, too. He hit the home run and stayed out there a little bit longer."

Here's the Rizzo ejection:

Anthony Rizzo tossed from this one... definitely not a happy guy right now pic.twitter.com/DByufo0m2X — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 24, 2019

Here's video of Bryant wincing after his final at-bat in the fifth inning:

More coming on this... but it appears Kris Bryant was wincing after this last swing pic.twitter.com/wKAxmHecmy — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 24, 2019

Victor Caratini replaced Rizzo at first base.

That's obviously not good for the Cubs, both in Wednesday's game and moving forward. The Cubs had early leads in each of the first two games in San Francisco before winding up with another tally in the loss column.

After an off-day Thursday, the Cubs begin an all-important six-game stretch against the Brewers and Cardinals on the road.

Cubs lose Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in the span of a couple minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago