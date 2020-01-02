Cubs loom as 'potential suitor' for Nolan Arenado, but here is why it's unlikely

If the Cubs move Kris Bryant this winter, they reportedly could look to replace him with another superstar third baseman.

According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the chances the Rockies deal Nolan Arenado this offseason are around 50 percent. The Cubs "loom as a possible suitor" for the 28-year-old Arenado, "especially if they trade (Bryant)," per Morosi's report.

Bryant has been a fixture of trade rumors this offseason. The Cubs are looking to get under MLB's $208 million luxury tax threshold, and clearing his 2020 projected salary of $18.5 million would help accomplish this while also clearing money for other roster needs. Bryant would net the Cubs a prospect package to help replenish the organization's barren farm system.

Furthermore, Bryant's agent is Scott Boras, whose clients tend to hit the open market to maximize their value. If the Cubs feel they won't be able to reach a contract extension with Bryant before he hits free agency, it's better to trade him rather than lose him for nothing.

Acquiring Arenado would give the Cubs cost certainty at third base in the form of a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove Award winner. But the move is unlikely for several reasons.

Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million deal last February that will pay him $35 million annually from 2020-2024, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. The Cubs' projected payroll for 2020 is $191 million, and Arenado's salary would push that figure north of $220 million.

The Cubs are in a position where they need to acquire young assets for the future while remaining competitive. Arenado would help achieve the latter, but the Rockies will ask a trade partner to take on a significant chunk of his salary on top of seeking players. Acquiring Arenado would contradict the Cubs' offseason to date.

Arenado also has an opt-out in his deal after 2021, so his contract would put the Cubs in the same situation they're currently in with Bryant (assuming the latter loses his grievance case). The big difference would be Arenado taking up twice the space as Bryant on the payroll.

While Bryant very well could get traded, it's highly unlikely the Cubs replace him at the hot corner with Arenado.

