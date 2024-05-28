Cubs look to stop 5-game slide, take on the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (27-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -156, Cubs +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 13-9 record in home games and a 31-22 record overall. The Brewers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Chicago has a 12-16 record in road games and a 27-27 record overall. The Cubs are 18-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel ranks fifth on the Cubs with 14 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Ian Happ is 7-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 2-8, .179 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.