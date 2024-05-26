Cubs look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (27-25, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-26, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (4-0, 1.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (6-2, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -135, Cubs +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 12-12 in home games and 24-26 overall. The Cardinals have a 15-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 27-25 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 15-for-38 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 7-for-39 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .290 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 3-7, .188 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.