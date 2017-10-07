Cubs look for 2-0 lead with Lester starting

WASHINGTON -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has his team in the postseason for the third year in a row. And that had not happened for the Cubs since skipper Frank Chance took Chicago to the World Series each year from 1906-08.

But several current members of the Cubs admit this year had a different feel, after the team won the World Series for the first time in 108 years last fall. Then again that elusive title and the experience it provided may mean little right now.

"I don't know about an advantage. It is all about who shows up and plays and who does the little things right," said Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward. "Experience, yeah, is a great thing to have. But we still have to play."

The Cubs will send Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) to the mound on Saturday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series in Washington, with Chicago looking for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Nationals will counter with lefty Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96). Ace Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51) is dealing with a hamstring issue and is slated to start Game 3 on Monday in Chicago after he left his last start on Sept. 28 in the fourth inning.

The Cubs, after a slow start this season, are the first World Series champion to win their division the next season with at least 90 victories since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies went 93-69 to take the National League East title. Washington outfielder Jayson Werth was on that Phillies team.

"We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have," said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who had a key RBI hit Friday in the Cubs' 3-0 win in Game 1. "We are not always going to be this young. We are here for a reason. We want to win the whole thing."

Gonzalez is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 10 career games (all starts) against Chicago and has allowed 44 hits in 61 2/3 innings. Gonzalez has fanned 63 batters and given up 24 walks and three homers to the Cubs. He last beat them in 2014 when he was 2-0 against the Cubs.