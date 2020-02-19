What Cubs lineup could look like in 2020 if Kris Bryant leads off

Kris Bryant told reporters Wednesday he's offered to leadoff for the Cubs this season to manager David Ross. And while nothing is set in stone, the 2016 NL MVP is one of the Cubs' best options for the role.

Bryant isn't a prototypical leadoff guy but it's not like we're discussing a cleanup man moving to the No. 1 spot in the lineup. Yes, he has power, but he's also an on-base machine (career .385 OBP) who accepts his walks (career 11.9 percent walk rate).

Considering Bryant's plate discipline, opponents will either have to pitch to him or run the risk of walking him ahead of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras. Bryant leading off will give those guys more RBI opportunities. He's also one of the Cubs' best baserunners, and his ability to take an extra base benefits those hitting behind him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's important to note Bryant wouldn't change his approach in the top spot - his power won't just disappear. He has a career .502 OBP with the bases empty and could put the Cubs ahead right away with a long ball or put them in business with an extra-base hit.

Bryant will be himself no matter where he hits: an elite on-base guy who almost always puts together a quality at-bat. He's as good a leadoff candidate as any on the Cubs (no disrespect meant to Anthony Rizzo, aka the "Greatest Leadoff Hitter Of All-Time").

If Bryant leads off, here's what standard lineups could look like, both against righties and lefties:

Versus RHP

1. (R) Kris Bryant (3B)

2. (L) Anthony Rizzo (1B)

3. (R) Javier Báez (SS)

4. (L) Kyle Schwarber (LF)

5. (R) Willson Contreras (C)

6. (L) Jason Heyward (RF)

7. (R) David Bote

8. Pitcher

9. (S) Ian Happ (CF)

















Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon liked to alternate lefties and righties in his lineup. With MLB's new three-batter minimum rule for relievers, I stuck to that mentality to create a late-inning advantage for the Cubs.

Story continues

Schwarber-Báez-Rizzo looks lethal and is somewhat interchangeable. Rizzo recently said he prefers hitting third or fourth but will hit where Ross wants him. Ross suggested Wednesday Rizzo will hit behind Bryant; it looks unorthodox but Ross can always adjust it.

Ross:

"I just think the dynamic of KB at the top and Rizz behind him, that's a good 1-2 punch at the top."



SO RIZZO IS BATTING SECOND?



"Maybe."









— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 19, 2020

Rizzo has fared well hitting second and hitting him there keeps him and Bryant back-to-back.

Rizzo hitting second (237 plate appearances): .300/.401/.515, 153 wRC+.

I like Báez getting RBI chances behind Bryzzo, the Cubs' two best on-base guys. And, he mashes in the three hole:

Báez career hitting third (118 plate appearances): .366/.398/.571, 161 wRC+

Similarly, Schwarber has been more successful hitting cleanup than any other spot:

Schwarber career hitting fourth (68 plate appearances): .393/.441/.787, 211 wRC+

Those aren't the biggest sample sizes, but the numbers are eye-popping. Contreras and Heyward hitting fifth and sixth brings us back to a more traditional Cubs lineup. The second base competition is wide-open, but I'll give Bote a slight edge after he hit .274 with a .425 OBP post-All-Star break last season.

Bote will also play some third, which is when we'll see Daniel Descalso and Jason Kipnis (if he makes the roster) at second.

RELATED: Cubs roster projection 1.0: Bullpen, second base competitions are wide open

From there, I like a pitcher hitting eighth and Happ hitting ninth as a second leadoff guy. He has a good eye for the strike zone and his ability to get on base will give the top of the order more RBI chances.

Now, for the lineup against lefty starting pitchers:

1. (R) Kris Bryant (3B)

2. (L) Anthony Rizzo (1B)

3. (R) Javier Báez (SS)

4. (L) Kyle Schwarber (LF)

5. (R) Willson Contreras (C)

6. (L) Jason Heyward OR (R) Steven Souza Jr. (RF)

7. (R) Albert Almora Jr. (CF)

8. Pitcher

9. (R) David Bote (2B)

















Ross believes in a structured lineup, so this looks pretty similar to the previous order. Heyward isn't going to sit against every lefty starter, but when he does Souza's power bat will fit in nicely in the sixth spot.

In this scenario, Hoerner is in Triple-A and Bote is the starting second baseman against lefties. Where Bote hits is contingent on Almora. I'd put Bote ninth when Almora is in the lineup because the former is more of an on-base threat. Almora's contact-oriented approach could help move ahead any baserunners ahead of him. The same can be said about Bote, but I like the idea of him getting on base for the top of the order.

Happ, a switch-hitter, will also start against righties and I can see him hitting sixth, seventh or ninth. A lot of this hinges on how he, Almora and Bote are performing at the plate. Each will get their at-bats, but the Cubs need one to emerge as a consistent contributor.

Do these groupings look unfamiliar? Sure, but Bryant leading off will put us in new waters. Again, nothing is set in stone, and the Cubs have a ton of lineup combinations for this season. Seeing Bryant atop the order sure looks like an enticing possibility, however.

What Cubs lineup could look like in 2020 if Kris Bryant leads off originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago