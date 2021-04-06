Cubs take lead vs. Brewers with three home runs in one inning

Cubs’ 3-homer inning gives them lead over Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs’ bats broke out in a big way in the fourth inning against the Brewers on Monday.

Brewers southpaw Brett Anderson had retired 12 straight Cubs batters to start the game. Then, the Cubs hit three home runs in one inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead at Wrigley Field.

Cubs leadoff Ian Happ was the first up in the bottom of the fourth. He walked to become the game’s first baserunner.

Then, Willson Contreras homered to center to put the Cubs on the board.

But they didn’t stop there. Javy Báez and David Bote hit back-to-back homers to tack on two more runs.

After the fourth-inning home run spree, the Cubs have six players locked in a tie for the team home run lead. Contreras, Báez, Bote, Happ, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward have all hit one apiece.

