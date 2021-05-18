Cubs' Kris Bryant left Kyle Schwarber candy in outfield in-game

Bryant left Schwarber pile of candy in OF during game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field isn't Kyle Schwarber's ballpark anymore, but Kris Bryant made him feel right at home once again.

Bryant and Schwarber both started in left field Monday, Schwarber's first game back as a member of the Nationals. Amid all the fan salutes and tribute videos, Bryant left a surprise in the outfield between innings.

"I looked at [Bryant] like 'Are you crazy man?' But it was a funny gesture," Schwarber said postgame.

That surprise? A pile of candy.

"I definitely ate a Twix out there on the field," Schwarber said. "It led to a hit."

KB left @kschwarb12 some candy on the field between innings lol pic.twitter.com/I9uF9oite5 — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) May 18, 2021

That hit was a fourth-inning two-run homer off Adbert Alzolay, Schwarber's first at Wrigley as visitor. Maybe Bryant inadvertently found a secret advantage for his former Cubs teammate.

"I might have to eat a Twix [Tuesday]," Schwarber said.

We'll be waiting for the latest development on this one.

