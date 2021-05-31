Cubs' Kris Bryant hits home run, fan's beer splashes Wil Myers
Raise a glass to Kris Bryant, Cubs fans.
Literally.
Bryant hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Padres, a basket shot that barely made it over the right field wall. Except, it didn't land in the basket right away.
An inspired fan attempted to catch Bryant's homer with their beer. In fact, the beer splashed down in their cup momentarily before the fan lost control of both.
Unfortunately for Padres outfielder Wil Myers, that left him in the splash zone. And, well, you can imagine what happened next.
.@KrisBryant_23 hits his 12th home run of the season! #KBoom#CubTogether pic.twitter.com/5AlTp8f0av
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2021
Splash landing. pic.twitter.com/cJA7OjZWWS
— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 31, 2021
Hopefully Myers was able to change out his wet uniform for a dry one between innings.
