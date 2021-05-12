Cubs’ Kris Bryant exits game at Cleveland in sixth inning

Bryant exits game at Cleveland in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant left the Cubs' game at Cleveland on Tuesday because he was feeling under the weather, according to the team.

Bryant, who started in center field, exited before the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Martini replaced him in the lineup, playing in left field. Joc Pederson moved from left field to center.

Bryant hit a double in third inning before exiting, taking the MLB lead with 14 doubles this season.

The Cubs were already shorthanded in the outfield before the game, with both Ian Happ (bruised rib) and Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) on the injured list.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!