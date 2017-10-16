Cubs need Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to produce or else their reign as defending World Series champs is over

Bryzzo Souvenir Co. hasn't been producing this postseason, sending the Cubs' offense into a funk. If things don't turn around ASAP, the North Siders are done.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are the yin and yang of the Cubs lineup, the right- and left-handed forces that feed off each other, two huge building blocks for a World Series team, the smiling faces of the franchise, an ideal brand for social media and two friends close enough that Rizzo became a groomsman at Bryant's Las Vegas wedding in January.

With the defending champs now down 0-2 in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series – and the Los Angeles Dodgers looking like an updated version of the 2016 Cubs – winter is coming if Bryzzo Souvenir Co. doesn't start producing soon.

Like Tuesday night in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. Take away the 9-8 outlier against the Washington Nationals – where an intentional walk, a passed ball on a swinging strike three, a catcher interference and a hit by pitch sparked a big rally – and the Cubs have scored 11 runs in six playoff games this October.

"Everybody in the lineup, they feel the same way: When you don't produce, it's like you let the team down," Bryant said. "But that's not the right way to feel, because not one person makes or breaks the team.

"I put that in perspective all the time, and realize it's not what you do in the playoffs, it's what the team does. And, obviously, we haven't been getting it done so far in the series. But this is a totally unselfish team. I don't think anybody here is pouting or down on themselves."

Bryant (.179 average) has struck out 13 times in 28 postseason at-bats while working only one walk and hitting zero homers. Rizzo – who shouted "RESPECT ME!" at Dusty Baker and the Nationals during the divisional round and went 0-for-6 over the weekend at Dodger Stadium – dismissed the idea that he feels any extra responsibility to jumpstart the offense.

"I think that is selfish if you did," Rizzo said. "One through nine, all 25 guys, we got to get going. Our pitching is doing a heck of a job. You need help from everyone in the lineup, not just one or two guys."