Cubs kick off crucial stretch with a heart-wrenching loss

MILWAUKEE - As Cubs fans everywhere held their collective breath, Jesus Aguilar's popup somehow settled into the glove of Robel Garcia in shallow right field with bodies flying everywhere while each Milwaukee runner was forced to hold at their respective base.

That was the second out in the action-packed, nail-biting eighth inning Friday night and for a moment after that potentially disastrous play worked out in the Cubs' favor, it seemed like they just might get out of the self-inflicted jam.

But alas, that was not the case for the Cubs, as the next batter - Ben Gamel - lined a two-out, two-run single into right-center to give the Brewers the lead for good in a 3-2 ballgame.

The eighth inning started with Brandon Kintzler inducing a popup before walking Keston Hiura and giving up an easy stolen base to the Brewers rookie phenom. Kintzler then hit Eric Thames with the eighth pitch of an at-bat, even though the Cubs felt like Thames should've been retired on three pitches after a changeup was inexplicably called a ball:

Here's the full sequence from Kintzler to Thames:

Kintzler also said the ball he wound up hitting Thames with accidentally hit his leg as he went through his motion, so he didn't get the grip on it he would've liked - just another bad break for the Cubs in an inning full of them.

From there, Joe Maddon opted for Pedro Strop, who promptly hit Ryan Braun to load the bases. Strop then got Aguilar to pop out as Garcia, Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward all converged on the ball at the same time in shallow right field and somehow, Garcia wound up with it.

That all set the stage for Gamel's heroics the end result was another road loss for the Cubs, running their record to 19-30 away from Wrigley Field. With the Cardinals' comeback win over the Astros Friday night, the Cubs dropped to second place in the division.

"Yeah [that loss is tough], especially when you have the lead late. Those are demoralizing, especially for a bullpen," Kintzler said. "We're doing our best to keep it tight. It's a good lineup over there anyways. We walked too many guys, we hit too many guys, we just didn't do a very good job anyways. But the umpires didn't help us, either."

This was just Game 1 of a stretch of nine straight contests against the Brewers and Cardinals, with the first six coming on the road.

When informed that the red-hot Cardinals overtook sole possession of first place, Kintzler quipped:

"Good, maybe we'll get it going then and it'll go our way. No, I mean, we're not worried about that. We hold the lead and we're playing good baseball. We've been in every game. It's not like we're getting crushed. Obviously we gotta do our jobs better."

The bullpen will bear the brunt of the finger-pointing after this loss, but in reality, there is plenty of blame to go around.

The Cubs lineup did not get a hit until the sixth inning off Gio Gonzalez and the only offense all day was a two-run homer off the bat of David Bote.

As Bote stepped to the plate, Maddon had sent Kyle Schwarber out to the on-deck circle to presumably pinch-hit for Kyle Hendricks, who had thrown 90 pitches through five innings to that point. Even after the Cubs finally broke through on offense, Maddon opted to stick with Schwarber and try to piece the final four frames together with a fresh bullpen behind Hendricks.

In hindsight, maybe he should've let Hendricks continue and it was something he talked about with his starting pitcher at the time.

"He knew too I had a little bit left," Hendricks said. "But that's a tough part in the ballgame right there and that's just the National League game, how it works."

The Cubs also were coming off an off-day and presumably had their top relievers - Kyle Ryan, Steve Cishek, Kintzler, Strop - lined up to protect the lead and get the ball to closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth.

Of course, Kimbrel never even got his shot and the Cubs offense never mounted another threat after Bote's homer.

"We lost 3-2 - we have to do better offensively," Maddon said. "You can't just look at [the bullpen struggles] in a vacuum. ... We scored 2 runs on [4] hits. That's really what it comes down to. They left over 10 people on base, so we actually pitched pretty well. We got out of a lot of jams and they just got us in the end."

