Cubs' Justin Steele leaves game with forearm discomfort after 3 perfect innings

Justin Steele leaves game with forearm discomfort after 3 perfect innings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Steele left Wednesday's game with forearm discomfort, according to Cubs President Jed Hoyer on the Marquee broadcast.

Steele left the game after being evaluated by the Cubs trainer and David Ross in the middle of the third inning. After getting the last batter of the inning out, he did not return. Hayden Wesneski, another Cubs' starter, replaced Steele in the fourth inning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Steele had a perfect game going through three innings before departing the game. His final stat line finished with 3.0 innings pitched, zero hits, zero runs, zero walks and one strikeout. He pitched 29 pitches, 19 of which were strikes.

The 27-year-old pitcher is having the best season of his career. He's holding a 2.77 ERA and 1.108 WHIP in 11 starts and 65 innings pitched. He's tallied 57 strikeouts and 16 walks so far this year.

Check back here for updates on Steele's status.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.