Cubs' Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks on rehab assignments amid injury recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers are working their way back from injury this week, as Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks will both make rehab starts for minor league affiliates.

Steele made an appearance Wednesday for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Steele, who injured his hamstring on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers, also allowed six hits, striking out four batters and walking one before being lifted from the game in the fourth inning.

He did allow two earned runs in the first inning, but finished his outing strong as he threw a scoreless third inning for Iowa.

Hendricks, currently on the injured list with a back ailment, hasn’t pitched since April 21, but has struggled throughout the season. In five starts, he has posted a 12.00 ERA, with 28 runs allowed in just 21 innings of work.

Hendricks is set to pitch in a rehab assignment for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies on Thursday, the Cubs have announced. It is unclear how long the assignment will last as the team looks to get him back in the rotation.

The Cubs’ pitching staff has taken a lot of hits so far this season, with Jordan Wicks also out with a left forearm strain. Pitcher Drew Smyly is also on the injured list, as is key setup man Julian Merryweather.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon missed several weeks early in the season with a back ailment, but has since returned to the rotation.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.