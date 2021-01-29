Cubs, Joc Pederson reach an agreement according to reports

Joc Pederson is headed to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs signed a big name player!

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cubs and Joc Pederson are in agreement on a deal that will bring him to the North Side

Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson in agreement with Cubs, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2021

The deal is for one year and $7 million. Schwarber was projected to earn $8 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, so the Cubs found a replacement for less.

Joc Pederson is in agreement on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. First with the agreement was @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 29, 2021

It's shocking to a degree because the Cubs have been in clean house mode to free up cap space, and this move only saved the club $1 million. They've let pitcher Jon Lester and outfielder Kyle Schwarber walk away. Yu Darvish was traded to the Padres with catch Victor Caratini. And names like Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant have been mainstays in trade rumors.

Pederson presumably will fill the void left by Schwarber in left field, so it's an easy fit into the line up. Pederson and Schwarber are probably similar in offensive output while Pederson would be an upgrade defensively in left.

"[The] Cubs were very appealing to Joc Pederson because he's going to get the opportunity to play every day. He's got a reputation as a RH killler, but if he hits lefties and re-enters the market after a strong age-29 season -- Wrigley fits him well -- he could command much more," Passan wrote about the thought process.

Pederson had also been connected to the Braves and Giants this offseason, with White Sox fans hopeful he'd come to Chicago albeit on the other side of town.

