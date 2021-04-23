Cubs' Javy Báez jacks home run, makes diving stop vs. Brewers

El Mago does it all Friday vs. Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's probably safe to say Cubs fans have already forgotten about Javy Báez' lapse running the bases Thursday against the Mets.

The Cubs shortstop put together an all-around impressive performance Friday against Milwaukee, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in his first three trips to the plate.

The home run, a solo blast of Josh Lindblom, was absolutely crushed into the left field bleachers. It followed a solo home run off Anthony Rizzo's bat.

Tell me the #Cubs are toasty without SAYING the Cubs are toasty. 🔥@BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/w4amvlJieH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2021

But Báez wasn't done there. With one out in the fourth inning, he made an insane diving stop on a hard one-hop smash up the middle. Báez flipped the ball with his glove to second baseman Nico Hoerner, starting a 6-4-3 double play.

Javier Báez send tweet pic.twitter.com/wYNnF6j4wA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2021

How about that scoop by Rizzo?

Báez' lapse Thursday didn't cost the Cubs. His performance Friday certainly helped them take a command lead.

