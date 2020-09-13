Cubs' Jason Heyward hits big three-run homer off Josh Hader originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs offense was struggling on Saturday and in danger of being shut out for the second straight game.

Enter Jason Heyward.

After singles by Javier Báez and (pinch hitter) Anthony Rizzo, Heyward hit a go-ahead three-run homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader.

Hewyard's blast put the Cubs up 3-2, and one batter later, Ildemaro Vargas went deep to make it 4-2.

This story will be updated