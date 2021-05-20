Cubs’ Jason Heyward exits vs. Nationals, P.J. Higgins makes debut

Heyward exits vs. Nats, Higgins makes MLB debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward left Wednesday’s game against the Nationals with left hamstring tightness, according to the team.

P.J. Higgins, who the Cubs called up from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, made his MLB debut pinch hitting for Heyward in the fourth inning. Higgins remained in the game, playing first base. Kris Bryant moved from first to right field.

“Everybody’s been dealing with some bumps and bruises,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the game. “We’ve got guys dealing with little things.”

The Cubs were also without first baseman Anthony Rizzo (back tightness) in the starting lineup Wednesday.

