Cubs' Jake Arrieta better vs. Dodgers but questions linger

Arrieta survives LA traffic, but questions linger

LOS ANGELES — It was the biggest start of the year for Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta.

“I think all the starts are big. I don’t put more importance on one than the other,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

OK, maybe not the most important.

But Arrieta’s five innings against the defending-champion Dodgers in Friday night’s 6-2 loss had him back on track, back where he wants to be.

“I could have thrown the ball better,” Arrieta said.

OK, maybe not exactly where he wants to be.

But for the most scrutinized pitcher in a highly scrutinized Cubs’ rotation, Arrieta’s ability to compete around heavy traffic and a couple of fielding miscues was at least a competitive relief, if not a reprieve, from the spotlight on his starting job.

“I thought in some areas he looked sharp; a lot of the breaking stuff looked pretty good,” said Ross, who has been asked in recent days about Arrieta’s job security during a rough two-month stretch. “He got beat on a couple changeups up, and then just some misfires.”

Arrieta’s outing in his first start as a Cub against the Dodgers since beating them in the 2017 playoffs didn’t go very far toward answering the questions Ross and the Cubs must answer about Arrieta’s ongoing status for a playoff-minded team.

But it was competitive on a big stage against the league favorite. And he made just enough pitches to strand seven runners and hand off a 2-1 game to what has been the best bullpen in baseball this season.

After the Cubs came back to tie it, a pair of two-run homers by AJ Pollock off Ryan Tepera and Max Muncy off Tommy Nance became the difference in the game.

But the takeaways from this one figure to be all about Arrieta and the breaking pitches he located, the 93-mph velocity he reached and the “misfires” that might keep the questions about him alive on the airwaves and Twitter into his next scheduled turn Wednesday in Milwaukee.

“I don't think the results completely indicate it, but we definitely are moving in the right direction,” Arrieta said.

The 2015 Cy Young winner, who was a bright spot in a rough April for the team (2.57 ERA through five starts), has struggled in his last 10 starts — though his ERA since his first five starts went from 7.58 to 7.12.

Friday marked the Cubs’ eighth loss in Arrieta’s last 11 starts as they dropped a full game behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

“I know the results aren’t there, the numbers aren’t there,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said before Friday’s game. “But the last three games, actually going into that San Diego game, his stuff has progressively gotten better overall. It’s just the results aren’t there.”

Against the Padres and former Cubs ace Yu Darvish, Arrieta pitched five strong innings June 9 on the road to help the Cubs to a 3-1 victory over last year’s Cy Young runner-up.

“Sometimes you’re in those moments that you feel it snowballing, and you try to put too much pressure on yourself, like, ‘I have to be the stopper; I have to stop this,’ “ Hottovy said. “Then things explode.”

Arrieta kept the explosions to a minimum Friday and might have pitched into the sixth if Ian Happ hadn’t dropped a routine popup in the fifth and extended his pitch count by 10 to 15 pitches.

“Things were crisp at times but lacked the consistency throughout with the command of the fastball, especially to lefties,” Arrieta said. “There was a lot of traffic and too many high-stress pitches throughout the game. I would have liked to pitch deeper into the game.”

He talked about sequencing better, establishing the fastball to lefties better and improving his glove-side command.

Hottovy talked about “trusting the process” and continuing the work and progress on mechanics.

Ross talked about track records and experience and trusting veterans who have had success.

But none of it matters without results — results at the very least as good as this one — going forward.

“I’m encouraged with what we’re seeing, I really am,” Hottovy said.

But as Ross said Thursday: “We’re not going to make excuses. This is a performance league.”

