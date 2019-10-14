The Cubs are interviewing Gabe Kapler

The Cubs have moved pretty quickly in conducting interviews for their vacant manger position. So far they have met with their first-base coach Will Venable, former Yankees manager and former Cubs player Joe Girardi, current Cubs front office assistant and former Cubs catcher David Ross, and current bench coach Mark Loretta.

Add two more, each of whom, it was reported today, the Cubs plan to interview as soon as possible: Astros bench coach Joe Espada and recently-fired Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.

Espada is busy with the ALCS right now, but would presumably be allowed to speak with the Cubs either on an off day or once the series concludes. Kapler, obviously, has more free time on his hands at the moment.

Kapler has already been reported to be on the Giants’ radar, as Giants president Farhan Zaidi was a fan of his when they both worked for the Dodgers. The Cubs’ bosses, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, know Kapler from his time as a Red Sox player in the early-to-mid 2000s and from his one season as a minor league manager in the Red Sox system during a break in his playing career.I’d guess that Kapler’s less-than-stellar two seasons with the Phillies would be more relevant than that, but who knows?