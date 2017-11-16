Cubs are interested in Brandon Morrow

Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Chicago Cubs have are going to target free agent reliever Brandon Morrow.

Morrow had a fantastic season in his first year as a reliever, posting a 2.06 ERA and 50/9 K/BB ratio over 43.2 innings. The Cubs were defeated by the Dodgers in the NLCS, in large part because their bullpen just didn’t match up to either that of Los Angeles’ or to the 2016 Cubs pen, so upgrades are in order.

Mooney says that Addison Reed could also be a target.

