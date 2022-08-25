Cubs, Ian Happ pay Albert Pujols respect in likely last Wrigley visit

Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete.

Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.

“To get a chance to share the field with him and watch as he chases historic numbers,” Happ said, “that's one of those things that you get to do throughout your career with players that you idolize as a kid, that just had unbelievable careers.

"It's special."

Pujols, who's planning to retire after this season, is on the cusp of passing Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth all-time in home runs and becoming the fourth player to ever hit 700.

He crushed No. 693 in Monday's series opener that was the difference maker in a 1-0 St. Louis win. It also was No. 58 in his career against the Cubs and No. 30 at Wrigley Field.

“It's pretty much his numbers speak for themselves,” said Cubs starter Marcus Stroman of Pujols’ legacy. "I think he's one of the legends, Hall of Famer, one of the best to ever play the game with what he's done.

"Just one of the best to ever do it.”

Cardinals fans gave Pujols standing ovations throughout this week’s five-game series at Wrigley, even imploring manager Oliver Marmol to insert the slugger as a pinch hitter with, “We want Albert,” chants.

And on Thursday, the Cubs paid respect, too, presenting Pujols with a No. 5 from the historic center field scoreboard as a nod of respect to his legacy in the game.

It’s not just that Pujols is nearing a major milestone. He’s 42 years old and having a good season, his 22nd in the big leagues.

In 75 games, he’s hitting .276/.350/.529 with 14 home runs.

“He's been in the big leagues [about] as long or longer than [Christopher] Morel has been alive,” Happ said. “If you think about some of that stuff, it's just insane.

“He’s done it at a consistent level, and to be doing what he's doing this year is super impressive. The fact that he still has the desire to be out there, the work ethic to get his body ready to go play and have success, it's impressive.”

After Pujols, the next active player closest to 700 home runs is 39-year-old Miguel Cabrera (506). After him is 42-year-old Nelson Cruz (459) and then 32-year-old Giancarlo Stanton (371).

Records are meant to be broken, and with many players reaching the big leagues sooner than years past, it’s plausible someone will get to 700 after Pujols, should he do so.

But when contextualizing that figure, and the fact only three players have done it, anyone after Pujols has a difficult road ahead.

“Just to have that kind of longevity in the game, to play long enough to get to that number is gonna be really, really difficult,” Happ said. “Seven-hundred homers, I don't know if we'll ever see it again.”

And that's why what Pujols is doing, at his age, demands our attention.

“There's numbers like that you can't take for granted when you're watching it because you're just not sure if it'll ever happen,” Happ said.

“I think it's a really special time in baseball to be able to watch and I think for the fans to be able to really take in what's happening.”

