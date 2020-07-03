Cubs' Ian Happ: Anthony Rizzo looks 'absolutely wonderful' after weight loss

From the press box, baseball writers squinted down at the players taking ground balls at Wrigley Field Friday.

Was that lean first baseman really Anthony Rizzo?

"I looked at myself in the mirror when I got home with (my wife) Emily and I go, ‘I'm either going to gain 50 pounds or I'm going to get back into amazing shape,'" Rizzo said after the Cubs' first day of Summer Camp.

Rizzo lost about 25 pounds over the baseball hiatus, training with quality assurance coach Mike Napoli.

"I was in really good shape coming into the spring," Rizzo said, "and just me and coach Napoli were basically quarantine buddies the entire time. And we just held each other accountable every day, six days a week, we were going to get after it, we had our good routine, and I think it's paid off. I feel really good for this year and for this sprint."

Ian Happ, whose locker is next to Rizzo's, said he watched his teammate try on smaller clothes Friday because everything from before his weight loss was too baggy.

"Nice to see him downsizing, and he looks absolutely wonderful," Happ said. "His pop right now -- I don't want to oversell it, but his pop right now -- he's strong. He's very strong."

Rizzo began batting practice hitting everything to the left side of the field. A ground ball here. A fly ball there. But once he got his timing down, he started launching home runs over the ivy.

"Once we got on the field and we're out there, it's amazing how fast you can tune everything out," Rizzo said, "and just be Anthony Rizzo the baseball player, when I'm between the lines."

