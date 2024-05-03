Cubs host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (19-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-13, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Joe Ross (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.87 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -130, Brewers +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 19-13 record overall and a 10-3 record in home games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Milwaukee is 19-11 overall and 12-4 on the road. The Brewers are second in the NL with 38 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and seven RBI for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 11-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has eight doubles, five home runs and 25 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (hamstring), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

