Cubs host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (7-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (0-2, 7.08 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -114, Cubs -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Chicago is 7-3 in home games and 13-9 overall. The Cubs have a 9-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 3-7 record on the road and a 7-16 record overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .267, the best team batting average in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch has six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI while hitting .309 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-40 with five doubles, a triple and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has a .351 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles and five home runs. Jeremy Pena is 15-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (hamstring), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

