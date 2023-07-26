Cubs make history with bats, on basepaths in game vs. White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made some history on the South Side against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, doing so with their bats and with their cleats on the basepaths.

During the game, the Cubs clubbed four home runs, with Dansby Swanson smacking a pair of long balls and both Nico Hoerner and Christopher Morel doing likewise.

The Cubs also got stolen bases from Ian Happ, Miles Mastrobuoni, Seiya Suzuki, and a pair from Hoerner, and it was the stolen base by Happ in the seventh inning that entered this Cubs game into the record books.

According to Stathead, the game marks the first time since at least 1901, and very well the first time in Cubs history, that they have stolen five bases and hit four home runs in a single game.

The Cubs needed every one of those runs as well, as they’re still hoping to get back into the playoff race. They entered action Tuesday with a seven-game deficit in the National League Central, and are evaluating whether to buy or sell at the trade deadline.

