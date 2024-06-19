Cubs and Giants play, winner secures 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (36-38, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-39, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-4, 8.20 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -110, Giants -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago is 20-16 in home games and 35-39 overall. The Cubs are 23-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 36-38 record overall and a 16-21 record in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads Chicago with 13 home runs while slugging .375. Ian Happ is 9-for-33 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 18 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .230 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-44 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.20 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.