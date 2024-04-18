Cubs game against Marlins postponed due to inclement weather

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs game tonight against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather, according to a post from the Cubs on social media.

The team said the game will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 20, with the originally-scheduled game still set to take place at 1:20 p.m. CT, and the new second game now scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Gates for the second game are expected to open 60 minutes before the game begins, but that timeframe is subject to change based on the completion of the first game.

Cubs officials said separate tickets are required for each game and fans must exit Wrigley Field after the completion of the first game.

Mobile tickets made available over the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with makeup game information, with no ticket exchange needing to take place.

The Cubs next game is scheduled to take place Friday against the Marlins with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m. CT.

