Cubs have fun with Anthony Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’

The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving an understudy the lay of the land: first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo served as New York’s “guest manager” Wednesday in Toronto, helping fill out the Yankees’ lineup and with in-game strategy. Naturally, the charismatic first baseman produced plenty of amusing moments in the 8-3 Yankees win.

Acting manager Anthony Rizzo was pumped about Peraza's RBI single ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/SmH28wri80 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

Rizzo says no review LMAO pic.twitter.com/MjyHzjB4zj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 29, 2022

Anthony Rizzo, manager of the Yankees pic.twitter.com/qvYda2EQbz — ð˜¿ð™¤ð™¢ î¨€ (@BronxBmbrz) September 28, 2022

Let's not forget... Anthony Rizzo is now officially* 1-0 in his MLB managerial career.



*not actually official pic.twitter.com/vXsh5rKYRx — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 29, 2022

Not only did the Yankees win, but Rizzo’s unofficial managing debut came in a historic game: Aaron Judge tied the American League home run record.

“I texted him last night and was like," Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday, "'Well, you managed the 61st home run for Aaron Judge. That’s a pretty good resumé.

"I’ve got a pretty good resume, but I’d like to top that. That was neat. And he texted me back. I’ve been back and forth with that, congratulated him. Happy he’s back in the postseason. That’s where he belongs.”

Rizzo is headed back to October for the seventh time in eight seasons, and with the Yankees has a strong shot to win his second championship.

As far as the slugger managing one day, well, it's safe to say that’s harder to envision.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Ross said, chuckling. “I don’t know if everybody pictures themselves as managing. I’ll keep those comments to myself.”



Added Ian Happ, smiling: “I don't know that he's somebody that wants to be a manager one day, but I think I think he enjoyed that yesterday. It was pretty fun.”

