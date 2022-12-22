Cubs, free agent catcher Tucker Barnhart agree to deal

Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported. It's pending a physical.

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma first reported the sides were nearing a deal.

Barnhart Cubs deal. 2 yr deal. 2024 is a PLAYER option. total guarantee $6.5M, with the total PBâ€™s and escalators the deal has potential to get to $9.5M. Pending physical. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2022

Sources: Cubs closing in on a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart. Looks like Cubs have their guy to pair with Yan Gomes. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) December 22, 2022

Catcher was among the Cubs’ question marks this offseason after they let Willson Contreras leave as a free agent. Barnhart adds a veteran presence alongside Yan Gomes, and P.J. Higgins is also in picture as a capable backup.

Barnhart, 32 next month, is a nine-year veteran and two-time Gold Glove winner. He spent his first eight seasons in the NL Central with the Reds and the 2022 season with the Tigers.

While the metrics weren’t as kind to him in 2022, he has a track record as one of the game’s better defensive backstops.

The Cubs have significantly improved their defense this winter, signing Gold Glovers in shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Along with Gomes, Barnhart and Higgins — who has versatility to play several positions — the Cubs’ catching picture includes former top prospect Miguel Amaya. The 23-year-old is on the 40-man roster but has dealt with injury setbacks in recent seasons.

Amaya finished 2022 at Double-A Tennessee after returning from Tommy John surgery but suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot in September that required surgery.

