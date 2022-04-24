Cubs make franchise history in 21-0 win over Pittsburgh Pirates

Cubs make franchise history in 21-0 win over Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made history Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were in town to play the third of a four-game series and experienced a beautiful afternoon, at least as far as weather goes. The score? Not so much.

A crowd of 39,917 fans saw the Cubs beat the Pirates 21-0, which was the largest shutout win in franchise history since at least 1901.

21-0 is the largest shutout victory in franchise history (since at least 1901). pic.twitter.com/sOoFQRzgFi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2022

Each starter recorded at least one hit or more and scored at least one run.

Here is a list of facts from Saturday's game, per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

Tenth game all-time in which Cubs or their opponents scored at least 20 unanswered runs in the game (7th time by the Cubs).

21-0 is the largest shutout victory in franchise history, passing a 20-0 win against Washington in 1886.

21-0 is the largest shutout win over the Pirates since an 11-0 win in 1908.

The 21-run differential is the 8th highest in franchise history; topped only once since 1900 by a 22 run win over the Braves in 1945.

The 21-run over the Pirates is the largest over the Pirates since an 18-run win in 1894.

The Cubs had 20 more hits than allowed.

+20 hits is the most against the Pirates since 1901.

This is the 15th time All-Time that the Cubs scored at least 21 runs in a game where they hit 0 or 1 home run.

21 runs is the most runs the Cubs have ever scored against the Pirates in a game where they hit 0 or 1 home run.The previous high score was 19 in 1930 in which the Cubs had 1 home run.

Nico Hoerner smashed four hits and Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras, Ian Happ and Alfonso Rivas had three hits. Rivas brought in five RBIs.

Collectively, the team recorded 23 hits.

Kyle Hendricks got his first win of the season, allowing two hits and striking out two in seven innings of work.

