The Cubs' farm system ranks as third-worst on MLB insider Keith Law's annual list

This morning The Athletic's Keith Law released his minor league rankings, and buckle up, Cubs' fans.

According to Law, Chicago's farm system ranks 28th out of 30 teams – only the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers (it could be worse!) were below them. Here's Law's rationale:

The Cubs' drafts have just been fair the past few years, and they've fared especially poorly when they reversed course and tried to draft pitching high rather than going for the certainty of position players. Yet their system is still mostly guys they drafted with just a smattering of prospects from Latin America. There are a few names here who could pop in 2020, but I think we say that about the Cubs every year.

This comes on the heels of Law's Top 100 Prospects list, which came out last week. Only two Cubs prospects – Brennen Davis (55) and Brailyn Marquez (80) – made the list, so it's not a huge surprise to see the Cubs fare so poorly as an organization.

The lack of internal help puts the Cubs in a precarious position. They're a talented team, but midseason additions cost prospects and, as you can see, the Cubs don't have much. Conversely, if they struggle to string together wins during the first half of the season, suddenly a compelling case for restocking the farm could be made. The Cubs are about as win-now as teams get, both for better and for worse.

