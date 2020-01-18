Cubs fans voice frustration, boo Tom Ricketts at Cubs Convention

The Cubs hold a convention every year before Spring Training. Typically it's a fun affair with fans interacting with players, while convention halls brim with excitement for the upcoming season.

After missing the playoffs in 2019 and adding no notable players in the offseason, fans are beginning to get frustrated with the team as a championship roster's window is squandered away. Not to mention, persistent rumors that two of the Cubs stars - former MVP Kris Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras - are being shopped around on the trade market.

The Cubs opened their convention on Friday ngiht with a speech from owner Tom Ricketts, and the fans took the opportunity to voice their frustrations with a chorus of boos.

Yikes. Fans booing owner Tom Ricketts about Marquee network wasn't a great start to #CubsCon pic.twitter.com/AVg4ui4ntb — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 18, 2020

To make matters worse, Ricketts then denied that those very audible boos existed during a radio interview on Saturday.

Ricketts to @670TheScore on being booed at Cubs Convnention: "Not sure I was being booed." Roll the tape, please. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) January 18, 2020

Fans can watch it back for themselves to verify whether or not there were boos.

So why are the fans booing Ricketts instead of Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, or instead of the players who arguably performed during the 2019 season?

The Cubs lack of signings during the offseason is seen as a cost cutting measure to get the club under the luxury tax threshold and since it comes down to dollars and a willingness to spend, Ricketts is drawing the blame.

But one thing is for certain, Cubs fans aren't as optimistic and excited about the 2020 season as the team is.

