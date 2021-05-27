Cubs fans react to Javy Báez' play baserunning vs. Pirates

Twitter reacts to Javy Báez' baserunning magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sometimes, what Javy Báez pulls off on the baseball diamond simply leaves you speechless.

But his latest trick during Thursday's Cubs-Pirates game grabbed the attention of baseball fans and pundits alike, and the reactions are great.

If you missed it, Báez turned a routine inning-ending groundball into a run, retreating back towards home plate after Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez' throw sailed up the first base line.

Rather than step on first base for a force out, Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig chased him towards home plate.

Willson Contreras scored amid the wild sequence, and Báez wound up on second base safely. Here's how Twitter reacted:

That was the craziest baseball play I think I’ve ever seen. #ElMago — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) May 27, 2021

JAVY BAEZ WITH THE MOST INCREDIBLE PLAY I HAVE EVER SEEN ON A FIRST BASE LINE — Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) May 27, 2021

OH MY GOD THIS IS THE MOST INCREDIBLE BASERUNNING IVE EVER SEEN!! JAVY BAEZ YOU ANIMAL! #CubTogether



pic.twitter.com/ECpSr1lOSz — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 27, 2021

Here’s the video of Baez. Absolutely unreal. Now, what were the Pirates 🤔?? pic.twitter.com/Mjcr7YeAwu — Chris Rose (@ChrisRose) May 27, 2021

Javier Baez is everything baseball needs and more. pic.twitter.com/H2HZuLoiDQ — Ethan Budowsky (@ethanbudowsky) May 27, 2021

(Editors note: This is true.)

Javy Báez just broke baseball.



This may be the greatest & most hilarious base-running ever captured on video. pic.twitter.com/EGm53YA3Sl — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) May 27, 2021

Báez made sure Contreras was safe before running back to first.

The best part might be Javy Baez already celebrating that they scored a run, not even realizing there’s a chance he could still reach base safely. pic.twitter.com/qeLdU8mg78 — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 27, 2021

One of the best parts of this was the Cubs' dugout reacting with pure joy.

Anthony Rizzo & Justin Steele are all of us watching Javier Báez do Javier Báez things. 🤯



(📸: @WatchMarquee) @ARizzo44 @J_Steele21 pic.twitter.com/izeJBHCRhB — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) May 27, 2021

El Mago does it again.

