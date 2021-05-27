Cubs fans react to Javy Báez' play baserunning vs. Pirates

Tim Stebbins
·2 min read
Twitter reacts to Javy Báez' baserunning magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sometimes, what Javy Báez pulls off on the baseball diamond simply leaves you speechless.

But his latest trick during Thursday's Cubs-Pirates game grabbed the attention of baseball fans and pundits alike, and the reactions are great.

If you missed it, Báez turned a routine inning-ending groundball into a run, retreating back towards home plate after Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzalez' throw sailed up the first base line.

Rather than step on first base for a force out, Pittsburgh first baseman Will Craig chased him towards home plate.

Willson Contreras scored amid the wild sequence, and Báez wound up on second base safely. Here's how Twitter reacted:

(Editors note: This is true.)

Báez made sure Contreras was safe before running back to first.

One of the best parts of this was the Cubs' dugout reacting with pure joy.

El Mago does it again.

