Cubs Fan Teaches His Son A Hallowed Wrigley Field Tradition And It's Hilarious

When the Dodgers’ Keibert Ruiz hit a home run off Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks to break up a shutout in a 7-1 Chicago victory, the moment didn’t seem too significant. Surely the ball, which flew into the Wrigley Field right-field bleachers, would make a harmless souvenir for some lucky fan. (Watch the video below.)

But nooooooo.

A dad emerged into view on the broadcast carrying his toddler son toward Wrigley’s ivy-covered wall. It was time for the sacred tradition of throwing an enemy’s home run back onto the field. Or so it seemed.

In the viral clip, the dad talked to the lad as the boy gripped the baseball and then let it fly with a leftie toss.

Absolutely amazing moment, when a dad taught his son what we do with HR balls from the other teams at Wrigley Field. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/tftgHTXWN7 — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) May 4, 2021

He’s no Ken Holtzman, but give him time.

“Raising him right!” an announcer enthused.

Chicago Cubs faithful are often credited with establishing the practice of throwing back the home runs of opposing teams.

But a man who says he’s the dad in the video, former city alderman candidate Jacob Ringer, stepped forward to say the ball wasn’t the actual home run ball.

Symbolically, though, the kid did the right thing ― and that’s what counts.

That's me. To everyone worried,

1) @mookiebetts tossed my boys a ball an inning earlier.

2) we didn't catch it, it was handed to us to throw back

3) would love a ball for the kiddos @Cubs (just saying)....@KrisBryant_23 you missed us — Jacob Ringer (@JacobRinger) May 4, 2021

