Cubs fan loses bet with internet, writes 1,000-word apology for doubting Brewers
Every Chicago Cubs fan lost a little something when the team completed its disappointing season with back-to-back losses at Wrigley Field this week, but one fan lost a little more.
Once the Cubs lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in a National League Central division tiebreaker and the Colorado Rockies in the NL wild card game, it was official: Nathan Marzion had lost his very viral bet.
Back in May when the Brewers were looking hot and held a 3.5 game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, a confident Marzion tweeted a promise that if the Brewers finished ahead of the Cubs this season, he would write a 1,000-word apology letter to whoever liked his tweet. The tweet quickly went viral among Brewers fans.
As I said before too, If the Brewers finish ahead of the Cubs this year I will write a 1,000 word apology letter and send it to everyone who likes this.
— Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) May 26, 2018
Now, with the Brewers in the NLDS and the Cubs officially eliminated, it was time for Marzion to pay up. The Brewers themselves even asked for a copy.
Marzion took the opportunity to explain why he, a Wisconsin native, was a Cubs fan, why he believed the Brewers fading was inevitable and, most impressively in these times, why he was wrong.
Thanks, @natemar3i0n. We got our letter. We appreciate you being a good sport! Go Brewers! #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/T66rAUirD4
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2018
All in all, credit to Marzion for being a good sport and also being smart enough to not enter the pantheon of extraordinarily terrible sports bets with something more self-harmful than a two-page letter. He might need to have a talk with some members his own fanbase about the NL MVP race though, as they might not totally agree with his Christian Yelich pick.
