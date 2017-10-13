Cubs Fan Looking for Reassurance of Victory From Trusted Radio Commentator Is Pure Joy

Chicago Cubs fan Kathleen Henley literally couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her team clinch its place in the 2017 National League Championship Series.

In footage shared to Twitter by her daughter Colleen following the team’s victory over the Washington Nationals, Kathleen watches on as the game’s final pitch is thrown.

However, with the TV’s sound turned down – and despite her daughter’s reassurance that the Cubs had indeed won – Kathleen wanted to hear it from Cubs radio commentary legend Pat Hughes, repeating the word “Pat,” in shock for several seconds while her daughter breaks down in laughter.

Colleen explained to Storyful why her mother was reticent to believe what she’d seen on TV: “There was a bit of a delay from the video feed to the radio feed, so we were looking for reassurance. She raised me in a house of Pat and Ronnie (Santo) so regardless of how bad the delay is with the TV, we always listen to the radio with every game.” Credit: Twitter/cehenley via Storyful