Cubs fan declares self 'free agent,' gets funny responses from MLB teams

Ever been so disappointed with a team that you swore them off completely? If you're a Cubs fan odds are pretty good that you've written off a season or two… or a dozen. But one Cubs fan took to Twitter to show how his dad would take things one step further.

When my dad became upset at the Cubs' performance he would write other teams, offering to sign a contract as a free agent fan. Some teams wrote back to him. Here are some of their replies. pic.twitter.com/vNDbbBzMS9 — Don Kostelec (@KostelecPlan) April 30, 2020

It's understandable since 1981 was a particularly rough season, no matter who you rooted for. That year featured a mid-season strike that started June 12 and didn't end until August 10. Making matters worse for North Siders, the Cubs went 15-37 before the strike, and improved slightly to go 23-28 once play resumed.

Despite all of this, opposing teams offered Kostelec's dad pretty good advice.

"The trauma you would suffer trying to pull-- which you really could not do-- for another club would imperil your sporting health seriously," wrote James Fanning, Montreal Expos Vice President of Player Development… and former Cubs catcher.

"Imagine yourself cheering for the Montreal Expos on the last day of the 1981 National League season as the Cubs and Expos go into the final day tied for first place… sorry Donald, I can't accept your free agency offer."

Fortunately, Kostelec says later in the Twitter thread that his dad did stick with the Cubs, so his loyalty was finally rewarded.

He stuck with the Cubs, working in stadium operations at Wrigley for 7 years after he retired. pic.twitter.com/UyumbL8wWT — Don Kostelec (@KostelecPlan) April 30, 2020

