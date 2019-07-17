Adult fan yanks away Cubs walk-off home run ball from 2 kids

An official MLB ball is 5 ounces of leather, yarn and rubber. Certain adults still go crazy for them, as one Chicago Cubs fan showed when his team walked off the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Kyle Schwarber bashed his 21st homer of the season in the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 4-3 win. The ball ended up in the basket hanging over the outfield walls of Wrigley Field.

Two young fans, complete with baseball gloves, had the ball drop right in front of them and tried to reach for it. As the prize bounced inches away from them, an adult fan sitting next to them stretched over and yanked the ball away.

The fan, sporting a custom “Mai Tai Guy” jersey, then held up the ball for all the cameras to see.

Wrigley Field has seen behavior like this before, as a middle-aged fan seemed to take away a ball tossed to a young fan last season. It did later emerge that the older fan had apparently helped the same child obtain a ball earlier in the game, but it was still an awful look.

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018

The Cubs ended up stepping in and giving the young fan a Javier Baez-signed ball, so all was well in the world. We’ll see if they do something similar here.

People, it’s a simple rule. If you find yourself physically competing with a child for something as small as a baseball, re-evaluate your priorities in life.

