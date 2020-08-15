Cubs fall to Brewers, 4-3, after Christian Yelich rips a 3-run homer

CHICAGO — Perhaps David Ross forgot to knock on wood.

Asked before Friday night’s game about everything falling in his team’s favor — a 13-3 record, no COVID-19 positive tests and three bonus games at Wrigley Field — the Chicago Cubs manager allowed: “You can look at it like that if you want.”

Less than an hour later, starter Tyler Chatwood got scratched because of mid-back tightness.

And then in the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hammered Alec Mills’ hanging change-up for a three-run blast into the empty bleachers in right.