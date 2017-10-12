Cubs face do-or-die Game 5 after Stephen Strasburg was totally sick

After all the contradictions and misinformation and confusion and questions and mold – can’t forget the mold – none of it mattered in the Washington Nationals’ attempt to save their season. What did was Stephen Strasburg’s right arm. He took to the Wrigley Field pitcher’s mound at 3:21 p.m. CT. He last walked off it at 5:50 p.m. In the 149 minutes in between, the only thing that was sick was the movement on his dastardly changeup.

For seven innings, Strasburg played puppeteer, with the Chicago Cubs his helpless marionettes. They flailed and thrashed, out in front and behind, the defending world champions enfeebled by a 29-year-old whose career, to this point, was defined as much by what he hadn’t done as what he had. On Tuesday, the Nationals said he wasn’t going to pitch. On Wednesday, the Cubs wished he hadn’t.

A win-or-go-home Game 5 on Thursday night will decide which of the two advances to face the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Nationals’ 5-0 victory in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. Whatever the true condition of Strasburg – he said he had some sort of virus and used antibiotics (which don’t work on viruses) and Chicago, smelling a rat, continued to prepare as though he was going to pitch – he finished seven innings, struck out 12 Cubs and didn’t allow a run. He threw his changeup 32 times. The Cubs swung and missed on 15.

The changeup was the Nationals’ second-best okey-doke of the day. They penciled in Strasburg on the lineup card less than 24 hours after saying Tanner Roark was going to start because Strasburg was ill, possibly, according to manager Dusty Baker, due to mold. Whether it was antibiotics or an IV or a far more powerful analgesic than either – the knowledge that the baseball world never would look at him the same if he didn’t pitch Game 4 – Strasburg said he felt well enough Wednesday morning to call his pitching coach, Mike Maddux, and say: “Give me the ball.”