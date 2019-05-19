Cubs drop protest, but not stance about Sean Doolittle's delivery originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

WASHINGTON -- Sunday afternoon's discussions still revolved around Saturday night's close, which Washington manager Davey Martinez referred to as a "fiasco" on Sunday.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon started a chaotic situation when he popped out of the dugout following Sean Doolittle's first pitch in the ninth inning Saturday. Maddon contended Doolittle's "toe-tap" was an illegal delivery, akin to when Chicago reliever Carl Edwards Jr. tried to add a pause in spring training, but was told the move was illegal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The umpires told him, and Doolittle, the delivery was legal. Chicago filed a protest with the league. After consulting with Major League Baseball and MLB's Chief Baseball Officer, Joe Torre, the Cubs dropped their protest Sunday morning.

A point of differentiation is whether the pitcher is taking a second step. Umpires previously determined Edwards was taking a second step. They determined Doolittle was not. This is a judgment call for the umpires and is not reviewable.

Official Baseball Rule 5.07(a) states in part: "The pitcher may not take a second step toward home plate with either foot or otherwise reset his pivot foot in his delivery of the pitch. If there is a runner, or runners, on base it is a balk under Rule 6.02(a); if the bases are unoccupied it is an illegal pitch under Rule 6.02(b)."

The league, according to Maddon, said there is a difference between Edwards placing his full foot on the ground and Doolittle grazing the mound with a cleat when he delivered. Maddon continued to not agree with the interpretation.

Story continues

"We went through the whole process," Maddon said. "Our guys in the office spoke to MLB and I talked to Mr. Torre. The whole thing I wanted to really get done was protect Carl. I really didn't anticipate a whole lot to be done with it. Even though I still don't agree with the conclusion, because I think it's exactly what Carl did, only a different version of it. But the point was, I would not be a good parent if I had not spoken up for my guy. And that's what I was doing last night and, again, it's just to eliminate any gray area there just for future because it's going to happen again down the road somewhere and you're just trying to delineate what is right and what is wrong. In my mind, it wasn't a judgment call, I thought it was black-and-white. It wasn't gray."

Maddon said multiple times that Doolittle tapped with his toe in addition to grazing the mound, both of which, he contended, were not legal or different than Edwards' attempt at deception.

The congenial Doolittle was steamed postgame Saturday and remained irritated Sunday. Saturday, he took multiple shots at Maddon during his postgame commentary. He also taunted the idea when throwing warmup pitches while Maddon argued with umpires by making exaggerated kicks with his leg and multiple stops with his foot. Doolittle switched to a delivery without any stops -- one he often uses -- after the protest as a way to show Maddon he didn't need the tweak to be successful.

"In that moment, he's not trying to do anything other than rattle me and it was kind of tired," Doolittle said Saturday. "I don't know. Sometimes he has to remind people how smart he is and how much he pays attention to the game and stuff like that. He put his stamp on it for sure.

"I actually have to thank him. After they came out the second, the [Kyle] Schwarber at-bat, I threw two fastballs and a slider and a fastball to [Kris] Bryant and those were probably the best ones I've thrown in a while. I don't do the tap when there's somebody on base so I can keep my pickoff move available if I need it. I've had a lot of traffic recently, so I've had practice doing it, so it wasn't like a huge adjustment to me. I don't know. In a way, I kind of need to thank him."

Asked Sunday if Doolittle's comments were relayed to him, Maddon smiled and said yes.

"Listen, I have no issue with that whatsoever," Maddon said. "We're all emotional. I've said a lot of things I didn't want to say years ago -- even in this ballpark. I think if he understood the entire context, he might have had a different opinion. Even if he was the manager himself -- if he was me -- or if he was being protected by his manager under similar circumstances, I think his stance may be different."

No one -- the league, Maddon or Doolittle -- changed their perspective a day later.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS: