Cubs and Dodgers shaping up as favorites to land Bryce Harper

According to a report from the MLB Network, the Cubs and Dodgers are heating up as the favorites to land Bryce Harper.

Reporter Jon Heyman stated that "going in....they were a real longshot.....[they] resigned [Cole] Hamels and seemed to want to be under that luxury tax."

Heyman went on to say that the Cubs and Dodgers are the two best teams in the NL but that both teams want to set themselves up to "do something big." And he added that the Cubs chances of signing Harper has gone up as the team has started to be more upfront about wanting to add the star publicly. Initial assumptions were that Harper's upcoming deal would take too much financial maneuvering from the Cubs' front office to look at them as a realistic destination.

"At this point I think it might be more likely that the Cubs would look at Harper."





The Dodgers have already made one big salary dumping trade this offseason that got many thinking it was clearly a Harper-influenced move. But Heyman stated that L.A. is interested in adding talent in spots besides the outfield, specifically linking catcher J. T. Realmuto to the club.

MLB fans should keep an eye on the North Siders over the coming weeks, as any trades could be great indications of a bigger move on the horizon.