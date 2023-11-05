Cubs make decision on Kyle Hendricks' contract option: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are continuing to set pieces in place for free agency this winter, and they’ve made a decision on their longest-tenured player.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs will pick up the $16 million option on the contract of starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

Cubs news: The team is exercising its 2024 option on starter Kyle Hendricks, sources tell ESPN. He’ll make $16.5 million next year. The move was expected, especially so after Marcus Stroman opted out of his deal yesterday. The longest tenured Cub is back for his 11th season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 5, 2023

Hendricks, recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder, started 24 games for the Cubs during the 2023 season, with a 6-8 record and a 3.74 ERA.

Hendricks is the lone member of the 2016 World Series-winning Cubs still on the team’s roster.

In his career, he has a 93-69 record, with a 3.48 ERA in 248 appearances for the North Siders.

The Cubs are putting the finishing touches on their contracts for the coming year. Last week, the team declined the 2024 option on pitcher Brad Boxberger, while outfielder Cody Bellinger declined the mutual option on his deal, making himself a free agent.

Marcus Stroman also declined his 2024 option, choosing instead to hit free agency.

As things stand, the Cubs will need to give a new contract to Justin Steele, who is arbitration-eligible for the first time. They will still have Jameson Taillon under contract, along with Jordan Wicks. Drew Smyly also has an opt-out clause in his contract.

The Cubs may have the financial wiggle room to go out and get another starting pitcher, either via the trade market or in free agency. Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are among the top pitchers available in free agency, with Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito also in the mix, along with Stroman.