Cubs’ David Ross has perfect way for Wrigley to welcome Jon Lester

Ross jokes about how to celebrate Lester’s Wrigley return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross cracked a smile after a question about Jon Lester’s upcoming return to Wrigley Field.

“What, are they passing out Miller Lites in the stands?” Ross joked Monday. “We should get everybody free Miller Lites, right?”

The reference was, of course, to Lester’s generosity last fall, when the Cubs legend offered to buy fans his favorite beer. At a handful of local bars the last weekend in October, fans’ first Miller Lite was on Lester’s tab.

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

The Cubs had just declined the $25 million option on Lester’s contract for 2021, as expected. A few months later, he signed with the Nationals.

Lester is scheduled to start Monday, opening a four-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“The guy is super special to me,” Ross said of his former teammate. “I hope that the fans give him the welcome back he deserves. He's a special human being, means a lot to me, means a lot to this organization, has done a lot for this organization, for a lot of the guys in this clubhouse. I think fans recognize that.”

Download

Download MyTeams Today!