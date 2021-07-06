Cubs' David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk

David Ross ejected vs. Phillies after Bryce Harper walk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Monday's game against the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes.

In the sixth inning, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took a close pitch off the plate, called ball 4 by home plate umpire Nic Lentz.

Ross came out of the Cubs' dugout express his thoughts to Lentz, and first base umpire Joe West eventually got between the Cubs skipper and Lentz.

The six pitch was ruled ball 4, and the fifth was ruled strike 2, running the count full.

The Phillies soon took a 3-2 lead after the walk, as Andrew McCutchen doubled to drive home Harper. They scored once more in the inning.

The ejection is Ross' third this season and fourth of his career.

