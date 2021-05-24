Cubs’ David Ross ejected vs. Cardinals for arguing strike call

Ross ejected vs. Cardinals for arguing balls and strikes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross picked his spot after a called second strike to Kris Bryant in the fourth inning.

“If you've got a guy that can execute pitches like (Cardinals starter Adam) Wainwright, and you're giving them an extra couple inches or balls off the plate, that’s going to be a tough night,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 2-1 extra-innings victory at St. Louis on Sunday. “I knew that going in, saw that trend early on and felt like I needed to voice my opinion.”

Home plate umpire Erich Bacchus ejected Ross from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes. Then, the manager came out to talk with Bacchus face-to-face. As he shouted, Ross periodically adjusted his face mask to make sure it didn’t fall below his nose.

On the ESPN broadcast, Ross could be heard saying, “Be better.”

The Cubs and Cardinals were tied in a scoreless game at the time. The second called strike of Bryant’s at-bat was a changeup that appeared to cross the plate below the zone, but it wasn’t as blatant as a second-inning strike call on a pitch off the plate to Javy Báez.

Bryant went on to strike out swinging the next pitch.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was the next batter, and he drew a walk. Contreras stared down Bacchus before tossing his bat to the dugout and heading to first base. Later in the game, Báez threw down his bat and helmet after an inning-ending strikeout. Bacchus handled both situations without ejections.

Bacchus made his MLB umpiring debut last August.

“Listen, I dealt with umpires for a long time,” said Ross, a former catcher. “I have a ton of respect for how hard their job is, for sure. You’ve got a young gentleman behind the plate in a big Sunday night game. … I was displeased with a couple of calls, and so I voiced that. And he didn't want to hear me anymore, so he sent me to the showers. I don’t blame him”

Ross worked out after his ejection, a combination he’s found pairs well – “The heart rate is up, the energy needs to come out.” Then, he headed to the training room, which he later dubbed the “good vibe spot.” He watched Ryan Tepera pitch out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning from there.

Story continues

In the 10th, Ross heard the reaction to Báez’s plate appearance before he saw it on TV. He assumed he’d batted in the go ahead run. He didn’t know until moments later that Báez had hit a two-run home run.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!