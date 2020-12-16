Cubs’ David Ross: Being non-tendered could be ‘game-changer’ for Kyle Schwarber

Ross: Being non-tendered could be ‘game-changer’ for Schwarber originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs manager David Ross has a prediction for Kyle Schwarber’s future.

“Sometimes that smack in the face is a real game-changer for you as a player,” Ross said in his virtual Winter Meetings press conference Wednesday. “And I can speak from experience; it happened to me a lot, and I ended up in some really good positions.”

Schwarber is a free agent now, after being non-tendered by the Cubs earlier this month. The left fielder struggled at the plate this summer. In a shortened season in the middle of a pandemic, he hit just .188/.308/.393, a low point in his career.

Ross said he talked to Schwarber after what he called a “tough decision” for the front office. The Cubs drafted Schwarber No. 4 overall in 2014, and he has been a key part of the Cubs’ power-hitting core for half a decade.

What are the chances the Cubs re-sign Schwarber?

“We all love Kyle and what he's done here for the Cubs and would welcome him back with open arms,” Ross said, “but I have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of teams picking up the phone to call his agent.”

