Cubs could be a threat to sign free agent Anthony Rizzo away from Yankees

Anthony Rizzo high fives in the dugout road uniform

The Chicago Cubs have had "internal discussions" about signing Anthony Rizzo, reports Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, potentially putting a crimp in the Yankees' pursuit of a player they have interest in bringing back.

Per The Score, the Cubs could possibly extend a contract offer to Rizzo when the MLB lockout ends and the transaction freeze for 40-man players is lifted.

SNY's Andy Martino reported recently that the Yanks reuniting with Rizzo on a two-year deal seems more likely than landing Freddie Freeman, who remains on the market despite the early-offseason expectation that he was likely to return to the Atlanta Braves.



Rizzo, 32, was solid for the Yankees last season after being acquired from the Cubs via trade.

In 49 games with New York, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight homers.

Other first base options for the Yanks could include trade targets like Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics.

As things stand right now, the Yankees' Opening Day first baseman would likely be Luke Voit.

Potentially complicating matters when it comes to the Yankees' player pursuits when the lockout ends is their likely desire to keep payroll relatively in check.