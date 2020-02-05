Cubs have 'been in contact' with free agent second baseman Jason Kipnis

The Cubs have been in contact with free agent second baseman and Northbrook native Jason Kipnis, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

With a potential opening at second base, Cubs have been in contact with free-agent 2B (and Chicago native) Jason Kipnis. Had .446 SLG vs RHP last season, compared to .342 vs LHP. Former teammate of new Cubs coach Mike Napoli.



And Kipnis has a little experience at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/wErukeBpy3



— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 4, 2020

Kipnis has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cleveland Indians. The 32-year-old is a career .261/.333/.417 hitter with a 103 wRC+; his production has declined the past three seasons: .236/.305/.403, 85 wRC+.

The Cubs don't have a clear-cut starting second baseman entering spring training. The position was a revolving door in 2019, and 2020 internal options include David Bote, Daniel Descalso and Nico Hoerner. They'll give Hoerner an opportunity to win the starting job, but he could start the season in Triple-A.

Even if Hoerner cracks the Opening Day roster, the Cubs could add a veteran left-handed bat to compliment him at second base. Against righties, Kipnis is a career .269/.347/.442 hitter with a 113 wRC+, 10.3 BB% and 18 K%. Those numbers are worse over the past three seasons, however: .240/.313/.427, 93 wRC+. 9.2 BB%, 18.2 K%.

Last season, Hoerner hit .284/.314/.418 with an 86 wRC+, 4.3% BB% and 14.3 K% in 70 plate appearances against righties. The sample size is small, but he wasn't a liability by any means.

Kipnis probably isn't an everyday player at this point in his career. Inviting him to spring training would purely be taking a flier on a two-time All-Star who may have something left in the tank.

